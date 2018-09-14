Video: Alexa Chung's most fashionable moments, ahead of her first London Fashion Week show

The TV presenter turned fashionista is showing her new collection on home soil.

Alexa Chung has been a mainstay of fashion show front rows for years – but this fashion week she’ll be found backstage instead, as she presents the spring/summer line of her eponymous label.

Alexa Chung burst onto our TV screens as one half of a presenter duo on Channel 4’s Popworld, before she began to make a major name for herself in the fashion world – always impeccably dressed and on the guest list of every trendy event – evolving to international IT girl.

The presenter/model/style star added designer to her eclectic CV when she launched her own label in May last year, and it reflects her own style, with daywear, evening wear, lots of denim, shoes and jewellery.

To celebrate Chung’s first London Fashion Week show (at 11am tomorrow morning), here’s a look back at some of her most fashionable moments yet.

She was on all the best dressed lists for last year’s Fashion Awards in this custom pale-blue ruffled tiered dress from none other than her own line. She teamed it with minimal accessories and Roger Vivier boots.

Alexa Chung attending the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

The year previously she graced the red carpet in an Oriental-inspired Prada outfit in pale yellow, with beading details and fur fringing.

Alexa Chung attending The Fashion Awards 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Chung loves the high-neckline trend and this sequined mini dress, styled down with black biker boots made it regal and grungy all at the same time.

At the Burberry Fashion Show (Ian West/PA)

Never afraid to stand out, Chung opted for an elaborately embroidered Erdem dress that literally no one else would be able to pull off. She teamed the busy dress with classic Jimmy Choos.

British Fashion Awards 2015 (Ian West/PA)

It wasn’t everyone’s favourite look but the asymmetrical lace Christopher Kane dress she wore to one Serpentine Gallery Summer Party really turned heads.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Last, but certainly not least, is her Met Gala dress earlier in the year. Inspired by Anne Boleyn and a little bit of Claire Danes in Romeo and Juliet, she designed it herself. Angelic and ethereal with Japanese lace trim, it was one of the less OTT red carpet outfits for the Catholicism theme.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

