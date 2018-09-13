Get in gear for autumn workouts: 5 of the best activewear collections

Sometimes called the ‘second new year’, September is a time for getting back to healthy habits after summer’s indulgences.

If for you that includes hauling your lazy bum back to yoga classes, or setting your alarm that bit earlier to get a run in before work, some new sportswear may be just the motivation you need to actually make it to Monday night vinyasa flow, or not hit the snooze button (for the fifth time in a row).

And now is the perfect time to shop for new gear – because the autumn/winter collections are in and there’s some really cool kit to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for stretchy leggings and bra tops for studio workouts, or lightweight layers for outdoor sessions, here’s our pick of the best new fitness fashion drops…

1. Lorna Jane

Yoga and Pilates devotees will love the coordinating sports bra and leggings combos from Lorna Jane, which this season include trendy animal and camo prints, plus soft long-sleeved tops to match.

(Lorna Jane/PA)

Lorna Jane Jungle Warrior Sports Bra, £47; Jungle Warrior Core 7/8 Tights, £69 (check website for stockists if items aren’t online)

(Lorna Jane/PA)

Lorna Jane Adapt L/Slv Top, £49

2. Point Zero Zero One

If you operate a strict monochrome only gym kit policy, you’ll love new brand Point Zero Zero One and it’s largely black autumn offering for men and women.

These designs are anything but boring though, with mesh and print detailing adding interest to the high-tech fabrics.

(Point Zero Zero One/PA)

Point Zero Zero One Women’s Oversized Vest, £40; Women’s Functional Leggings, £75

(Point Zero Zero One/PA)

Point Zero Zero One Lightweight Flow Viz Jacket, £65

3. Fearless

New to the UK, Australian import Fearless is all about body positivity, which is why they create sportswear that’s suited to all sizes (and have the models to prove it). This season, we love the bras and leggings edged with gold stripes, and the slouchy slogan tees and hoodies.

(Fearless Activewear/PA)

Fearless Activewear Black Luxe Crop, £24.55; Gold Luxe Leggings, £40.92

(Fearless Activewear/PA)

Fearless Activewear Cropped Hoodie, £32.74

4. The Upside

Another Aussie import, The Upside has just launched on UK sportswear site Fashercise. The brand is known for it’s bold prints, which this season include bright paintbrush splodges, colourful camo and cute little bows.

(The Upside/PA)

The Upside Zoe Paintbox Bra, £50; Paintbox Power Legging, £65, Fashercise

(The Upside/PA)

The Upside Logo Muscle Tank, £65, Fashercise

5. Adidas

Adidas has teamed up once again with fitness festival Wanderlust, for a collection inspired by nature and made with recycled materials. That means block colour leggings and bras in forest green and maroon, loose-fit tees and super-soft fabrics.

(Adidas/PA)

Adidas X Wanderlust Onesie, £64.95

(Adidas/PA)

Adidas X Wanderlust Cropped Tee, £34.95

