This is what London Fashion Week looked like 20 years ago

Spoiler alert: there was a lot more nudity on the catwalks in the Nineties.

In some ways, London Fashion Week in 2018 isn’t that different to what it was like 20 years ago – it’s still full of impossibly gorgeous models, wacky designs and supermodels we’re obsessed with.

But in some ways it’s very different. For one, our favourite models are now far more likely to have come from Instagram or reality TV shows, which would have been unthinkable in the Nineties.

As this autumn’s London Fashion Week kicks off this Friday, we’ve had a dig through the archives to see what the stylish event was like 20 years ago to really understand how much it has changed.

Super skinny was very much a thing

(PA)

Body diversity still has a long way to go on the 2018 catwalks, but back in the 1990s catwalks were a parade of teeny tiny models, with even more ribs and hip bones on show than we see today.

Late Nineties high fashion became notorious for its obsession with ‘heroin chic’ – an incredibly misjudged term for glorifying skinny frames.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Even though the industry is far from perfect in 2018, there is increased awareness around the prevalence of eating disorders amongst models, and at least some steps are being taken to prevent those in positions of power from encouraging extreme skinniness.

There was a lot of nudity on the catwalk

(Neil Munns/PA)

Few London Fashion Week shows would pass in the Nineties without a healthy dose of nudity, and designers seemed to come up with increasing ways to show off nipples on the catwalk.

We’re not sure why this was the case, but we’ll speculate that this was an attempt to fit in with the rebellious and rock ‘n’ roll vibe of the Nineties.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Not only this, but if models were covered up there was a 99% chance they wouldn’t be wearing a bra.

Menswear and womenswear shows were decidedly separate

(Neil Munns/PA)

Traditionally, mens and womenswear shows are held at different times of the year. However, in recent years this has been changing, and big-name brands like Gucci and Burberry have realised there really is no need for separately gendered shows, and have merged the two into twice-annual unisex extravaganzas.

Back in the Nineties this would be an alien concept. It shows how far our perceptions of gender and identity have come in the last two decades or so, and that they’re far less binary than they used to be.

Diversity was even worse than it is now

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

If you think back to fashion in the Nineties, the majority of models were white. Out of the iconic group of supermodels called the ‘Big Six,’ only one of them was a woman of colour – Naomi Campbell. Alek Wek was one of the few dark-skinned women who had no trouble finding work but there’s no doubt that it wasn’t the most welcoming of industries to work as a person of colour.

Even though the fashion industry still has a long way to go, progress has been made and the Fashion Spot’s Diversity Report tracks improvements every season. We see far more of a range of backgrounds on the catwalks today than we did 20 years ago.

Spaghetti straps were life

(Neil Munns/PA)

Back then, our style icons ranged from Jennifer Aniston and Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Kate Moss and Liz Hurley. There was one thing all these women had in common: a deep-seated love of spaghetti straps.

(Neil Munns/PA)

This was the one style we couldn’t get away from 20 years ago, and no London Fashion Week show would go by without seeing more than a few of them.

Spaghetti straps will always have a particular place in our hearts, but we’re glad it’s not the only style we now see on the catwalk.

