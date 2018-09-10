Amber Le Bon on fashion shoot hacks, being obsessed with Blake Lively and having a supermodel mum

We chatted to the model as she's unveiled as the face of Very's autumn collection.

Daughter of one of the highest-earning models of the 1980’s, Yasmin Le Bon, and Duran Duran’s Simon, Amber Le Bon has quite the name to live up to.

Blessed with legs that never end and exquisite looks, the 29-year-old has started making her own stamp in the fashion industry, having just been announced as the face of Very’s autumn collection.

“Fashion is about being comfortable and having fashion work for you, rather than figuring out how to make it work on you,” says the DJ and model, who has previously starred in shoots for Moschino and ASOS, and is known for her very cool personal style which combines feminine dresses with rock chick touches.

The day after the launch party, at which Le Bon gathered her celebrity friends and hit the decks at London’s trendy Heron Tower, we chatted to the brunette beauty about her fashionable life…

What are your favourite pieces from the collection?

“There is a short leopard print dress that I adore – it’s short and floaty. Then the black dress with little blue forget-me-nots that I love, totally love. I also like the blue cardigan which is beautiful.”

Amber Le Bon wearing V by Very Leopard Mini Dress, £38 (Very/PA)

How do you like to prepare yourself for a fashion shoot?

“I like to get a really good night’s sleep beforehand and I always bring extra stuff just in case anyone needs it. I’ve always got extra clothes pins, hair pins – my emergency kit!

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh we can’t, it’s not the right size,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry I have a bulldog clip, I can do it!’ I even bring duct-tape!”

Your mum is a supermodel, has she influenced your style in any way?

“I think mama enjoys fashion, she dresses for fun, she always adds a bit of a personal style in it, makes things a little not normal, and I’m starting to have more fun with fashion.

“It’s something I’m kind of growing into, it’s slowly having an effect on me, injecting that bit of humour into it.”

Amber and Yasmin Le Bon at the Tommy Hilfiger show at London Fashion Week SS18 (Ian West/PA)

How would you describe your personal style?

“Mine is very much about being comfortable and looking good, but also I need to be able to do everything I have do in the daytime, I like stuff that’s easy to wear.

“This is why I love the Very collection, because there’s so much I can just wear and don’t have to worry or fuss with it.”

Amber Le Bon wearing V by Very Argyle Button Through Cardigan, £37 (Very/PA)

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you have received?

“Wear things that make you feel confident because it’s like having armour on. If you’re feeling confident in your outfit, then you have that feeling where you can take over the world.”

Amber Le Bon at the Serpentine Summer Party 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Who has most influenced your style?

“I am totally obsessed with Blake Lively’s style. I think she’s amazing and I would love to dress like her.

“The drapey looks, the high waisted wide leg power suits, she’s just phenomenal – my modern day icon. I drool over her outfits, she always just looks so happy and confident.”

Blake Lively at the 2018 Video Music Awards (PA)

What’s your biggest fashion regret?

“I think my biggest fashion regret is actually not buying clothes. There’s a bunch of things that I see every year and I never buy, I never get around to it and I’ll put it off and then my size goes or it’s sold out.

“So actually my fashion regrets aren’t the things I wear, it’s the things I don’t wear.”

What are your favourite high street brands?



“I love the Very collection which is very useful! I like James Perse T-shirts and I have quite a lot of Topshop.

“I like Zara as well. What I do is I mix things together, so [at the launch] I mixed the Very dress with a Dolce and Gabbana bag.”

The collection is available to buy from today on Very.co.uk.

