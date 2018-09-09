7 fashion trends we're glad to see the back of now it's finally autumn

Summer is definitely a time for fashion experimentation – just compare it to winter, where most of us are more interested in wearing our dressing gowns indoors than putting together a trendy new outfit.

However, not all experimentation is necessarily pulled off. This is a good thing overall, because style is meant to be interesting and different – it would be boring if every look was on point – but, let’s just say style regrets are real too.

As we come to the end of summer and we can all start burrowing into our favourite knits, we’ve been reflecting on some of the biggest trends of the past few months. Some of them we love, but there’s quite a few we’re really hoping to see the back of now the weather’s turning.

Props to anyone who dared to try something new, but these are the summer style fads that didn’t quite get our vote…

1. Bike shorts

We have no problem with bike shorts – they’re perfect for working out or, you know, cycling – the clue’s really in the name here. But this summer, our Instagram has been flooded with influencers styling the trend when they are definitely not going to the gym or jumping on a bike.

Instead, there’s been a weird proliferation of bloggers wearing tight cycling shorts with oversized blazers or other items of formalwear. It’s a new interpretation of ‘business casual’ that we’re not sure we’re on board with, so hopefully cooler weather will give us a break from this fad.

2. Thong bikinis

Love Island dominated the summer, and with it came the obligatory thong bikini practically every woman wore on the show. It always just made us feel a bit uncomfortable – who would want to go for a swim feeling like they’ve got a wedgie? Not only this but we really worried for the ladies, because those styles are basically asking for thrush…

3. Fanny packs

We don’t have much of a problem with bumbags, which are one of our favourite Nineties accessories. What we have more of an issue with is how they’ve been re-appropriated during summer 2018 as something cool. What? Fanny packs – cool? This is not something they should ever be.

The worst thing young kids have been doing is playing around with how to wear a bumbag – slinging it over their chest like a cross-body bag or cinching it around their waist – it’s almost like they don’t know how a fanny pack actually works. Hopefully, this one will be left at festivals and not carried into autumn…

4. Ginormous hats

As much as we’ll miss the sun, we sure won’t miss the ludicrous hats fashionistas have been styling for the beach. Sure, it provides great SPF coverage, but the size is just silly and would really take up space in your carry-on luggage.

We have French brand Jacquemus to thank for this trend, which reached dizzy heights a few months back when Danish it-girl and model Emma Leth actually wore it for her wedding.

5. Socks and sandals

Socks and sandals used to be synonymous with dodgy fashion choices – something your grandma was more likely to do her gardening in than anything spied on the catwalks. However, this summer it really hit the mainstream and seemingly no fashionista’s Birkenstocks were complete without a pair of socks underneath.

6. Prairie blouses