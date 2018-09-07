Serena Williams shares adorable photo of her daughter twinning with mum in a tutu dress

Amid controversy about her on court outfits, the tennis star posted the cutest mini-me picture, Katie Wright reports.

Serena Williams has been getting a lot of praise from fans for the tutu dresses she’s been wearing while playing in the US Open, but she might just have been upstaged – by her own daughter.

The tennis player has shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter Alexis wearing a baby version of her mum’s on court outfit and it has got the internet saying a collective “awww”.

In the picture, which Williams captioned ‘Did Momma win?’, one-year-old Alexis is seen in a three-quarter sleeve dress with a ruffled tulle skirt and a Nike ‘swoosh’ logo on the front. Wearing tiny white Nike trainers and pushing a pink buggy, the toddler is an adorable mummy mini-me.

The post has already gained more than 550,000 likes (rising rapidly) and more than 10,000 comments as fans react to the cuteness overload.

Williams in a black tutu dress at the quarter finals (Adam Hunger/AP/PA)

Not only does tutu-clad Alexis look adorable, the outfit is significant given the amount of attention Williams has been getting recently for her on-court fashion choices.

Back in May, the French Open announced that the tight catsuit the 36-year-old wore for medical reasons (she has a history of blood clots and it helps with circulation) wouldn’t be allowed at future tournaments.

Why? Because, as French federation president Bernard Giudicelli said in an interview: “You have to respect the game and the place.”

So when Williams turned up at the US Open last week wearing a tutu dress many people interpreted it as a response to the old-fashioned rules at the French Open.

The black one-shoulder dress was created by Virgil Abloh – founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton – and the 23-time grand slam champion has since debuted a lavender version and a cropped leather warm-up jacket.

Williams’ outfits may be unusual compared to the average tennis player, but clearly they haven’t affected her playing ability, because now she faces Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the US Open final in New York on Saturday.

Which makes you think that maybe the tennis authorities should spend less time focusing on what players wear and more time recognising what an amazing example this mum is setting for her daughter, the sport, and women everywhere.

We salute Williams for her unorthodox approach to style – and we can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow.

