As Burberry stop using fur, 5 brands that make really good synthetic versions

Historically, fur has been a symbol of luxury and wealth – so much so that faux versions were often considered a cheaper and lesser alternative.

However, that’s not so much the case nowadays. Burberry has just announced it is the latest big name fashion house to go fur-free, joining the likes of Versace, Gucci and Michael Kors.

There are plenty of brands who have been busy developing high quality cruelty-free faux fur options – here are just some of our favourites…

1. Shrimps

Shrimps – the British brand from designer Hannah Weiland – has faux fur at the heart of everything it does. Shrimps started in 2013 with fluffy coats, with Weiland putting her textile training into making the colours vibrant and the quality amazing.

Since then, there’s been such an appetite for Shrimps’ clothes that Weiland has expanded from fur coats into all kinds of ready-to-wear. The brand is instantly recognisable for its fun colours and quirky designs – all cruelty-free. Their fur is made out of an acrylic, modacrylic and polyester blend.

2. Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s brand is basically the leading light in vegan high fashion, so it’s no surprise it puts a lot of effort into producing some beautiful faux fur.

McCartney told Broadly in 2016: “I think that the fashion industry can get away with a lot and it is getting away with murder. Fur is the most unnecessary thing in the world. Those animals are not eaten, if they try to pretend that the fur industry products are by-products, they are not. Those animals are bred to be turned into coats.”

McCartney makes luxury products – not items that will wear out and end up in landfill, but rather items of clothing that will last you forever. Like a real fur coat – just without any animals involved.

3. Jakke

London-based brand Jakke won the accolade of best faux-fur brand at the PETA Fashion Awards last year, so is definitely one to watch. It’s not just sleek faux furs either, Jakke also experiments with different textures and colours.

While a lot of wannabe fur is about looking like the real deal, many brands, including Jakke, are proud of its fake status. Each coat has a “Free From Fur” patch on the sleeve, and some are even emblazoned with words like “vegan” and “faux”.

4. Emma Brewin

Kent-based Emma Brewin started her line with coats and accessories – everything, of course, faux. Each item is made to order, which allows for no waste – even leftover scraps are used to make other items like earrings.

Brewin has become particularly well known for her furry bucket hats, worn by the likes of Adwoa Aboah and Rita Ora.

5. Unreal fur

Australian vegan brand Unreal Fur’s aim is to make ethical faux-fur products that are as fashionable as they are fun. It’s part of the PETA Approved foundation to help save animals from cruelty.

Not only this, but Unreal Fur also works towards its fur being environmentally sustainable, using materials like hemp and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) fibres, and recycling scraps into new outfits.

© Press Association 2018