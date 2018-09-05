5 groundbreaking models of colour who helped change the face of fashion

Diversity in the fashion industry is undoubtedly the best it’s ever been. The Fashion Spot’s Diversity Report for Fall 2018 tracked the highest ever percentage of models of colour being cast in New York, London, Milan – and Paris, and as Fashion Month kicks off, we’re excited to see even more minority groups represented on the catwalk.

Although diversity is improving however, it doesn’t mean the situation is perfect – it’s just better than it has been previously. In fact, only 30.2% of models on the catwalks of last Fashion Month were people of colour. Not being white in the fashion industry is an uphill battle that continues today – as detailed in a recent article by The Cut entitled ‘Everywhere and Nowhere: What it’s really like to be black and work in fashion’. The piece explores racism in the industry and includes quotes from prominent industry insiders, with talent manager Kendall Werts saying: “We all have an ideal definition of what is beautiful. Ninety-five percent of the time, it’s been brought to you by Caucasian America, telling us that this is the standard.”

Over the course of history, some models have managed to overcome structural racism and carve a name for themselves. As a month of Fashion Weeks is about to begin, here, we take a look back at some of the pioneers, who’ve blazed a trail for more models of colour to enter the industry…

1. Iman

Iman is often considered to be the first black supermodel, because she was the first to become the face of Revlon and is one of the earliest big names to make it into the mainstream. Now 63 (unbelievably!), Iman is Somalian and grew up in various countries across East Africa.

Her first US modelling job came in 1976, when she was 20 years old, in New York – for Vogue, no less, shot by famed photographer Arthur Elgort. In 1997, Washington Post writer Robin Givhan said Iman “broadened the definition of beauty”.

In the late-Eighties, Iman quit modelling and has since built a cosmetics empire for women of colour, and become known for her philanthropic work with charities like Save the Children and the Children’s Defense Fund. In 2010, she was given the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers, becoming the first person of colour to receive the prestigious accolade.

2. Grace Jones

Grace Jones might arguably be better known for her music, but she was actually first thrust into the limelight as a model, after the Jamaican-born star was discovered in New York at the age of 18.

In the Seventies, she moved to Paris and became a muse for some of the biggest designers, from Yves Saint Laurent and Azzedine Alaïa. She cultivated a particular friendship with British milliner Philip Treacy – Jones regularly modelled for him and he created many of the outrageous hats she wore on stage.

Not only did Jones excel in the world of fashion, but she used this as a springboard for her acting and music careers. She paved the way for other black models and multi-hyphenates – but beyond this showed that beauty doesn’t have to be conventional, nor do models have to be ultra-feminine to be successful. Unfortunately, as trailblazing as Jones was, she’s not best pleased with the state of fashion today. Last year, she told the Guardian: “I’m glad I’m not doing it now. I’d probably be dead. Everybody’s so skinny. Size zero is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.”

3. Waris Dirie

Waris Dirie has an incredibly inspiring story. Born into a large nomadic family in Somalia, she ran away from home at 13, to avoid being married off to an older man. Dirie made her way to London – but at the time she was illiterate, so took classes to learn how to read and write while working at McDonald’s.

Dirie was 19 when she was spotted in 1983, and photographer Terence Donovan helped launch her career. Her unique looks, coupled with her unusual background made her an anomaly in the industry, and yet she quickly became world famous. Dirie started modelling for brands like Chanel and L’Oréal, and walked the catwalk for John Galliano and Ralph Lauren as well as appearing in many of the big magazines.

Although Dirie paved the way for many other models of colour, the fashion industry wasn’t where she wanted to stay. As soon as she’d built up a big enough platform, she started campaigning against female genital mutilation – something she had undergone at the age of five. In 2002, she founded the Desert Flower Foundation to raise awareness around FGM, and has also worked as a UN special ambassador.

4. Naomi Campbell

Obviously, this list wouldn’t be complete without the queen that is Naomi Campbell. London-born Campbell wasted no time launching her career – she was 15 when she appeared on the cover of British Elle in 1986.

We definitely don’t have enough space to list all the boundaries she broke, from becoming the first black model to appear on the cover of French Vogue, as well as the first to front the September issue of American Vogue. Campbell was also the only black woman in the ‘Big Six’ – the original elite group of supermodels back in the Eighties and Nineties that also included Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss, although the list evolved over time. This was the supermodel era, and Campbell walked for Versace and Azzedine Alaïa, as well as being dubbed ‘the reigning megamodel of them all’ by Interview magazine – it really doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Sure, Campbell’s career hasn’t been immune from scandal, and she’s notoriously known for having quite the temper. However, she’s reinvented herself of late as a contributing editor of British Vogue, which was taken over by Edward Enninful last year. Campbell criticised the lack of diversity among staff under previous editor Alexandra Shulman, and wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor”.

5. Liu Wen

This might be a list about diversity, but you might have noticed that there’s not very much, well, diversity on it. In fact, out of the minority groups, black models have been overwhelmingly favoured over other ethnicities. There’s no denying that black people in fashion have an uphill battle, but it’s arguably been even harder for Asians.

That’s what makes 30-year-old Liu Wen so notable. Her list of firsts is an impressive one: She’s the first Asian to make the Forbes list of highest paid supermodel, the first Asian to be a Victoria’s Secret model, the first Chinese woman featured on the cover of American Vogue, the first Asian ambassador of Estée Lauder… we really needn’t go on.

Wen grew up in the Hunan province of China, and when she was a teenager her mother encouraged her to enter a modelling contest. Although she didn’t win, it kick-started Wen’s career in fashion, which has gone from strength to strength ever since.

