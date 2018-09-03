Who is Chiara Ferragni? The fashion blogger just got married in three custom Dior gowns

The designer darling was one of the first influencers to make a name for herself.

As we’ve just had one of the last weekends of summer, chances are your Instagram and Facebook feeds are full of photographs of people you know getting married. However, we’d wager your friends aren’t sharing snaps from their big day with 14.5m followers.

That’s what Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni has been doing, giving us a glimpse into one of the most fashionable weddings of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about this very modern type of influencer, as well as her designer nuptials.

What’s her background?

The 31-year-old was born in Cremona, in Northern Italy. In 2009 she started a blog called The Blonde Salad whilst studying law at Bocconi University in Milan. At its core this was a fashion blog sharing Ferragni’s outfits and style, but she also wanted it to be a broader lifestyle website, covering travel and art.

So what about the blog?

Ferragni was very much at the right place and right time with her blog – in 2009, she was one of the first fashion influencers to capture her audience and bring her name into the mainstream. She appeared on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list twice, one of the few fashion bloggers to do so.

She set up the blog with her then-boyfriend Riccardo Pozzoli who, with a background in business, knew exactly how to transform it into a money-making venture. Ferragni told Forbes in 2017: “I think influencers right now are the new media. In the past, people were so interested in reading fashion news out of a magazine, and now they get all this information from social media, through influencers.”

In April 2015 she appeared on the cover of Vogue Spain, becoming the first fashion blogger to front any edition of Vogue.

And her other ventures?

In 2010 she launched The Chiara Ferragni Collection. It started out as a shoe line, but has since expanded into clothes and accessories. The majority of her revenues come from this business, alongside sponsored posts on her blog and Instagram page.

Ferragni’s success was really solidified in 2015 when The Blonde Salad became a Harvard Business School case study, exploring how she monetised her business and then became a designer. This study projected Ferragni would be bringing in annual revenues of at least $9 million (nearly £7 million), and we can only imagine this number has gone up since then.

Even though Ferragni is no longer with Pozzoli, he still runs the business side of things.

What about her wedding?

Ferragni married Federico Lucia (David Bastianoni/PA)

This weekend Ferragni got married to Italian rapper and producer Federico Lucia, known more commonly as Fedez. The two have a son together – Leone was born in March of this year.

A brief look on her Instagram shows that Ferragni doesn’t partner with any old brand, and only promotes the best of the best – think Gucci, Dior and Chanel -so there was no doubt her wedding outfits were going to be extraordinary. Ferragni’s rehearsal dinner dress was a glittery custom gown from Prada, and that was just a taste of things to come.

Ferragni has a close relationship with Dior and is constantly seen on the front row of the brand’s shows, so it wasn’t surprising that her wedding dresses were by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. That’s right, dresses – she wore three in total.

First wedding dress (David Bastianoni/PA)

The whole event was held in a 19th century palazzo in Noto, Sicily. For the ceremony Ferragni wore what on first glance looks like a classic wedding dress – inspired by Grace Kelly, it has a high neck, long sleeves and a voluminous tulle skirt. However, on closer inspection you’ll see that it’s in fact a lace romper, and the skirt is wrapped around which gives it a modern twist.

For her second dress, Ferragni wore a design that is instantly recognisable as Chiuri’s style at Dior. It’s personalised for Ferragni with symbols and words embroidered on, such as phrases from a song Fedez wrote about their relationship.

Second dress (Johan Sandberg/PA)

And after dinner? This is when the party really started, and Ferragni changed into a tulle minidress that was fit for a ballerina. The wedding itself was as extravagant as Ferragni’s costume changes, with a custom-made amusement park and fireworks to round off the evening.

