As Kate beats Meghan to the top royal fashion influencer spot, here are her 10 best outfits of 2018

All the coats, bags and gowns you might have missed.

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex may have been stealing most of the media attention this year, what with her spectacular May wedding to Prince Harry and all. But when it comes to style icon status, according to new research, the Duchess of Cambridge still wears the crown.

eBay’s annual UK Retail Report reveals that Kate has the biggest effect on our shopping habits, her outfits generating the most searches on the retail website.

Meghan came a close second, her two wedding dresses causing a spike in searches for Givenchy and Stella McCartney respectively, but Kate’s maternity clothes while pregnant with Prince Louis proved the most popular.

To mark Kate’s success in the style stakes, here we look back at her 10 best outfits of 2018…

1. Pink coat

The first in a series of block colour winter coats, this hot pink Mulberry number was worn when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured the Science and Health Building at Coventry University in January.

2. Green coat

The Duchess wore this bottle green Catherine Walker coat several times in 2018, its first appearance being at Stockholm’s Nobel Museum in January. On the royal tour of Sweden, the 36-year-old embellished it with a faux fur snood and cuffs and teamed it with a faux fur hat, black boots, gloves and a £895 Mulberry handbag.

3. Floral gown

The Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway was the platform for a variety of gorgeous outfits from the Duchess, notably this bell-sleeved, floral gown she wore for a dinner hosted by the British ambassador in Stockholm. The mustard dress, which she teamed with dropped pearl earrings from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ jewellery collection, was created by Erdem, one of the Kate’s go-to designers.

4. Blush pink gown

But the pièce de résistance of the Scandinavian tour was this stunning blush pink gown with a cape overlay and silver embroidery, she wore to a dinner hosted by King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace, Oslo. The floor-length custom creation was by Alexander McQueen, the fashion house also responsible for the Duchess’s wedding gown.

5. Green gown

Continuing her run of exquisite eveningwear, Kate dazzled on the red carpet in a green empire line dress by Jenny Packham for the Baftas in February. Its ribbon belt detail skimmed her burgeoning baby bump and she accessorised the gown with some serious bling, a Pretty Ballerinas clutch bag and her signature glossy waves.

6. Floral dress

On a snowy night later in February, the Duchess visited the National Portrait Gallery in London to open the Patron’s Trail and visit the ‘Victorian Giants’ exhibition, choosing a pretty, black long-sleeved midi dress by Orla Kiely for the occasion. The high-necked frock featured the designer’s signature floral print. Kate accessorised it with her favourite nude heels and matching nude Jimmy Choo clutch bag.

7. Red dress

Fast-forwarding to April 23, who can forget the Duchess’s bright red dress as she left the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital just hours after the birth of Prince Louis? Choosing Jenny Packham again (as she had for the two previous royal baby unveilings), this time the bespoke dress had three-quarter length sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. The nude suede heels were a bold choice even if Prince William was gripping her hand.

8. Yellow coat dress

For the wedding of brother-in-law Prince Harry and bride Meghan, Kate wore a pale yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress that she’d already worn three times before (which we think was a deliberate move to avoid overshadowing the bride on her big day). The outfit did have a new twist though – a matching hat with a pretty floral flourish.

9. Blue striped dress

Not all of Kate’s best looks were pricey designer creations. In June, she was a picture of off-duty loveliness in a blue pinstriped, belted summer dress that cost just £39.99 from highstreet chain Zara. It proved perfect for sitting on the grass and playing with Prince George at a charity polo match that hubby, the Duke of Cambridge, was taking part in.

10. Spotted dress

Our final favourite look of 2018 was when the Duchess was accompanied by her new sister-in-law, Meghan, to the men’s semi final of Wimbledon in June. Kate once again chose designer Jenny Packham, sporting a classic white, spotted knee-length dress with cap sleeves and ruched detailing and carried a small Dolce and Gabbana handbag.

