How the Meghan-approved tuxedo dress became the go-to formal outfit of the summer

Few things are more glamorous than a woman in a well-tailored suit. This isn’t exactly new news – in 1966 Yves Saint Laurent became famous for Le Smoking, a tuxedo suit that was one of the first of its kind for women.

Suits have the potential to be powerful and androgynous as well as sexy, which is why they never go out of fashion. And style stars are increasingly looking to experiment with the traditional style to mix things up.

This summer, one of the favoured ways to customise tailoring is by wearing a mini tuxedo dress. We know this trend has become legit because it’s been modelled by none other than the Duchess of Sussex. On Wednesday night Harry and Meghan attended a charity performance of the musical Hamilton in London, and she was wearing an incredibly chic black blazer dress by Canadian brand Judith & Charles.

Obviously, the dress immediately sold out, but don’t worry too much – if you have £330 to spare you can pre-order it from the website. Considering how expensive Meghan’s summer wardrobe was (the Carolina Herrera denim dress she wore to the polo cost £2,357), this one can definitely be considered a steal.

Meghan isn’t the only famous face who’s experimenting with suiting. As it has been a particularly hot summer, everyone seems agreed as to what the best approach is, and that’s raising hemlines.

It’s an immediately successful way to make the somewhat restrictive full blazer and trousers situation feel sexier, as well as more weather-appropriate. Not only this, but it manages to maintain a formal vibe – something that can be quite tricky for a minidress to nail.

A range of celebs have modelled the trend, showing that anyone can try their hand at the look. Whilst Meghan went to a fancy charity event in her version, it looks just as good worn by Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of the VMAs. It’s also suitable for a daytime do – as Daisy Ridley shows, giving her Chanel number a more summery feel by wearing it in white.

If you can’t wait until Judith & Charles is restocked (or you can’t quite cough up the money), here are some high street options to help you be bang on trend.

Black tuxedo dress long dress, £40, Missguided

Button Detail Mini Tux Dress, £16.50, Asos

Black oversized blazer shift dress, £30, Pretty Little Thing





