How the Meghan-approved tuxedo dress became the go-to formal outfit of the summer

30th Aug 18 | Beauty

The Duchess of Sussex rocked the trend at a charity performance of Hamilton.

Gala performance of Hamilton

Few things are more glamorous than a woman in a well-tailored suit. This isn’t exactly new news – in 1966 Yves Saint Laurent became famous for Le Smoking, a tuxedo suit that was one of the first of its kind for women.

Suits have the potential to be powerful and androgynous as well as sexy, which is why they never go out of fashion. And style stars are increasingly looking to experiment with the traditional style to mix things up.

Harry and Meghan
(Dan Charity/AP)

This summer, one of the favoured ways to customise tailoring is by wearing a mini tuxedo dress. We know this trend has become legit because it’s been modelled by none other than the Duchess of Sussex. On Wednesday night Harry and Meghan attended a charity performance of the musical Hamilton in London, and she was wearing an incredibly chic black blazer dress by Canadian brand Judith & Charles.

Obviously, the dress immediately sold out, but don’t worry too much – if you have £330 to spare you can pre-order it from the website. Considering how expensive Meghan’s summer wardrobe was (the Carolina Herrera denim dress she wore to the polo cost £2,357), this one can definitely be considered a steal.

 

fourcast: @versace

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Meghan isn’t the only famous face who’s experimenting with suiting. As it has been a particularly hot summer, everyone seems agreed as to what the best approach is, and that’s raising hemlines.

Ella Eyre
(Ian West/PA)

It’s an immediately successful way to make the somewhat restrictive full blazer and trousers situation feel sexier, as well as more weather-appropriate. Not only this, but it manages to maintain a formal vibe – something that can be quite tricky for a minidress to nail.

Kylie Jenner
(PA)

A range of celebs have modelled the trend, showing that anyone can try their hand at the look. Whilst Meghan went to a fancy charity event in her version, it looks just as good worn by Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of the VMAs. It’s also suitable for a daytime do – as Daisy Ridley shows, giving her Chanel number a more summery feel by wearing it in white.

Daisy Ridley
(Rick Findler/PA)

If you can’t wait until Judith & Charles is restocked (or you can’t quite cough up the money), here are some high street options to help you be bang on trend.

Tuxedo dress
(Missguided/PA)

Black tuxedo dress long dress, £40, Missguided

Asos tuxedo dress
(Asos/PA)

Button Detail Mini Tux Dress, £16.50, Asos

PLT tuxedo dress
(Prettylittlething/PA)

Black oversized blazer shift dress, £30, Pretty Little Thing



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast SEARING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap

Emmerdale actress hints at iconic characters RETURN to the soap
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb

CONFIRMED: One of our FAVOURITE presenters will join Dec for this years Im A Celeb