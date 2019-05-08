This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

It’s the moment royal fans around the world have been waiting for: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given us our first glimpse of their newborn son – and he’s as adorable as expected.

Stepping out with their two-day old baby at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Meghan posed for photographs alongside husband Harry, declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

While all eyes are undoubtedly on the newborn prince – who is still yet to be named – fashion fans are sure to wonder how Meghan’s style might change now she’s a mum.

Meghan wore a sleeveless white dress for the occasion (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The former Suits actress, who remained true to her fashion-forward style throughout her pregnancy, looked radiant in a white tie-wrap sleeveless blazer dress, teamed with a pair of nude pumps.

The figure-flattering dress hit just below the knee and belts at the midriff. So what could the look potentially reveal about her future style as a mum?

Fashion expert Charlotte Balbier from All The Pretty says: “I think [Meghan]’s going to stick to her style, even though she’s a mum now – and this first outfit tells us that.

The couple looked radiant as they stepped out with their newborn baby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“She’s only just given birth and it usually takes a long time to get back to feeling yourself – but she’s looking beautiful here in her usual minimalist style.”

Balbier continues: “It’s hard to not compare her to the Duchess of Cambridge, who came out [after giving birth to her three children] in super pretty, Jenny Packham tea dresses. The look was super feminine and how you’d imagine a new mum to look.

“Meghan’s look here, on the other hand, is more formal – but she has her own style and that isn’t going to change. It’s what she’s comfortable in. She’s still got a bump showing, which this dress works really well for.” In fact, it was noted throughout Meghan’s pregnancy how she accentuated, rather than concealed, her bump.

Meghan also knows it’s the details that count, and Balbier points out that both she and Harry have subtly matched their outfits with similar tortoiseshell buttons.

Meghan kept the look simple with a delicate necklace and her wedding ring (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Harry’s looking quite formal – we don’t often see him in a tie – and perhaps that’s because this is a huge occasion for the pair,” she notes. “Unlike William and Kate, they’re not leaving from the hospital, so perhaps that’s why they’re looking really put-together.”

“I love the way [Meghan]’s paired the dress with a really elegant, simple necklace. Even though the dress is quite formal, the beauty look is really natural. She’s not wearing too much make-up and her hair has a nice, natural kink to it,” adds Balbier.

“The nude heels are a classic royal favourite too – very simple and neutral, but that’s her look. I’d have been surprised if she came out in something mumsy.”

The royal fashion influencer is known for her fashion-forward edge (Danny Lawson/PA)

So what kind of pieces can we expect to see Meghan wearing over the coming months, now she’s a busy mum on-the-go?

“When you’ve got a new baby, you really just want to be comfortable – especially when you’re taking some time out, so I think she’ll be rocking minimalist white trainers from Veja, oversized boyfriend shirts and a classic pair of jeans,” says Balbier. “I love that look – it’s what [Meghan] does best.”





