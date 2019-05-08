Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son

8th May 19 | Family

The comedian was due to give birth around the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has beaten the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again – by announcing her new son’s name before the royal baby’s name is revealed.

The US actress and comedian, who had previously referred to the fact that she and Meghan were expecting around the same time, became a mother for the first time on Sunday, just hours before the duke and duchess welcomed their son.

Days after giving birth, Schumer revealed that her son is called Gene Attell Fischer.

 
 
 
 
 
Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. ????

She made the announcement on Instagram alongside a picture of her husband, Chris Fischer, holding their newborn in his arms.

It is not yet known when Meghan and Harry will go public with the name of their baby.

Trainwreck star Schumer, 37, announced the birth of her son on Monday in a social media post, along with a picture showing herself in a hospital bed with her baby in his arms and her husband kissing her face.

She wrote: “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

 
 
 
 
 
10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.

The star also revealed that she called at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – where Monday’s star-studded Met Gala was held – on her way to give birth.

“Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital,” she captioned an image of her on the museum’s stairs.

 
 
 
 
 
Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital ????

When she announced her pregnancy last year, Schumer posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Fischer’s heads edited on to the bodies of Meghan and Harry.

The comedian battled severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, during her pregnancy.



