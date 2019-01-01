Kim Kardashian kicks off 2019 with sweet snap of daughter and niece

The star's followers loved the image of Chicago and True.

Kim Kardashian West kicked off 2019 by sharing an adorable picture of her baby daughter and niece.

The snap posted on Instagram shows Kardashian West’s 11-month-old Chicago sitting on a sofa next to Khloe Kardashian’s eight-month-old daughter True.

The babies are snuggled up in warm winter clothes in the sweet shot.

View this post on Instagram The best!!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 1, 2019 at 10:19am PST

“The best!!!!” wrote the reality TV star.

The photo went down a storm on Instagram, where it was liked more than 400,000 times in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“My uterus wasn’t ready,” gushed one follower, while another posted: “This pic is goin viral…..im stil in awww.”

Kardashian West also has a five-year-old daughter, North, and a three-year-old son, Saint, with her husband Kanye West.





