Kim Kardashian kicks off 2019 with sweet snap of daughter and niece

1st Jan 19 | Entertainment News

The star's followers loved the image of Chicago and True.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West kicked off 2019 by sharing an adorable picture of her baby daughter and niece.

The snap posted on Instagram shows Kardashian West’s 11-month-old Chicago sitting on a sofa next to Khloe Kardashian’s eight-month-old daughter True.

The babies are snuggled up in warm winter clothes in the sweet shot.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The best!!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“The best!!!!” wrote the reality TV star.

The photo went down a storm on Instagram, where it was liked more than 400,000 times in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“My uterus wasn’t ready,” gushed one follower, while another posted: “This pic is goin viral…..im stil in awww.”

Kardashian West also has a five-year-old daughter, North, and a three-year-old son, Saint, with her husband Kanye West.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Jimmy Osmond suffers a stroke after panto performance
Jimmy Osmond suffers a stroke after panto performance

5 under the radar trainer brands that are set to be big in 2019
5 under the radar trainer brands that are set to be big in 2019

My real life Superman - Strictly's Pritchard praises brother after attack

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liquid news: 6 of the biggest drinks trends for 2019

Liquid news: 6 of the biggest drinks trends for 2019
Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm
24 hours of New Year's Eves: How and when people celebrate NYE across the world

24 hours of New Year's Eves: How and when people celebrate NYE across the world
Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year

Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year
Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?