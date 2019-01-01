Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have announced they are expecting their fifth child.

The couple revealed the news in a video on Instagram in which each of their children says “Happy New Year”. After Tana offers her own greeting, the camera pans down to reveal she has a large baby bump.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef can be heard off-camera saying: “And guess what? Happy new year because…”

He captioned the post: “Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s.”

Tana, 44, also shared the video, writing: “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news…” followed by the prayer emoji.

The couple are already parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19.

In June 2016 they suffered a miscarriage when Tana was five months pregnant.

The news comes just a day after Jack and Holly celebrated their birthday and weeks after the couple had their 22nd wedding anniversary.

On December 21 the chef shared a photo from their wedding, writing: “22yrs today … happy anniversary gorgeous @tanaramsay.”





