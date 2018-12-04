Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine

The YouTuber responded to a video of their rendition, saying 'this is what it's all about'.

YouTube star Joe Sugg’s success on Strictly Come Dancing goes from strength to strength, after his dancing in the show’s quarter-final inspired a wonderful copycat routine from a group of young fans.

Bristolians Jaidyn, 10, Reuben, seven, and Bella, two, performed a joyous rendition of Sugg’s Amazing Technicolor Salsa from Saturday night’s show, in a video which has been viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter.

Fran Whittaker, Bella’s mother, filmed and shared the video of the three and said it took the youngsters some practice to perfect.

“I had to rewind it about 50 times, and have a lot of versions recorded on my phone,” the 29-year-old told the Press Association.

“The kids do like to dance to pretty much anything on TV, so will always dance to Strictly.

“(Bella) is literally singing and dancing all the time, she’s nuts!”

All that hard work paid off, however, as Sugg responded to the children’s performance.

“This is what it’s all about,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

This is what it’s all about ❤️ https://t.co/T0uluAxXXX — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) December 1, 2018

“I found it funny that they kept practising to do the routine the same as Joe,” added Ms Whittaker.

“I have a lot of versions recorded on my phone, including a full version with the lift for the finish!”

The accounts manager is also a function band singer and does local amateur dramatics, and added “so we do watch a lot of musical films at home”.

She said the subsequent response to the video was “mental”, adding: “I tagged him on the off chance, hoping he’d see it, so I just couldn’t believe that he retweeted it.

“Also Jason Donovan commented on my tweet saying how much he loved it, so I was over the moon to say the least.”





© Press Association 2018