Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

4th Dec 18 | Family

The boy, named Max Charles Murphy, was born on Friday.

The 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist saying Max Charles Murphy was born on Friday and weighed 6lb 11oz.

It is the 10th child for 57-year-old Murphy, the second child for 39-year-old Butcher, and their second child together.

57th Cannes film Festival
Eddie Murphy is a father of 10 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012.

The statement said Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy and Butcher also have a two-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

Katie Price ENGAGED after SHE popped the question
Katie Price ENGAGED after SHE popped the question

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar
People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar

From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'
Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance
Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital