Kanye West shares sweet father-daughter moment with Chicago

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Chicago is West's youngest child.

Kanye West

Kanye West shared a sweet father-daughter moment with his youngest child Chicago.

The rapper and fashion designer, 41, was pictured kissing the eight-month-old on the head in an Instagram snap posted by his wife Kim Kardashian West.

She captioned the image with a hugging emoji.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

🤗

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Chicago was born via surrogate in January and is the couple’s third child. Their eldest daughter, North, is five, while they also have a two-year-old son, Saint.

Chicago was named after West’s hometown. Kardashian West opted for surrogacy due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

West announced on Monday his latest album had been delayed again. He tweeted to admit the record, titled Yandhi, “isn’t ready yet”, but did not give a new release date.

It had been expected to arrive in September before being pushed back to November 23.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

IKEA are offering 20 vouchers if you pick up this ONE thing next week
IKEA are offering 20 vouchers if you pick up this ONE thing next week

Why we shouldn't be body shaming Demi Lovato now that she's left rehab
Why we shouldn't be body shaming Demi Lovato now that she's left rehab

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

WARNING: Gardaí launch investigation following attempted abduction of Dublin school student

WARNING: Gardaí launch investigation following attempted abduction of Dublin school student

WARNING: Gardaí launch investigation following attempted abduction of Dublin school student

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys