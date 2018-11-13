Rob Delaney to sign first ever CBeebies Bedtime Story

The Catastrophe star said he is sad that his son Henry is not "here to see it".

Rob Delaney will deliver the first CBeebies Bedtime Story in a version of sign language he used to communicate with his son Henry, who died earlier this year.

The comedian and actor will read and sign Ten In The Bed by Penny Dale using Makaton, a language programme that helps people to communicate who cannot efficiently do so by speaking.

Makaton uses signs and symbols along with spoken language to encourage the development of speech.

This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child.🦉 pic.twitter.com/nUmO3Qeybd — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 17, 2018

The Catastrophe star used Makaton with his son Henry, who died in January at the age of two after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Delaney said: “My family loves to read together so naturally we’re fans of CBeebies Bedtime Stories. I am beyond honoured to be the first person to read and sign a book using the Makaton language.

“Our family learned Makaton to be able to communicate with our son Henry, who couldn’t speak due to a tracheotomy.

“We’re sad Henry isn’t here to see it but we’re happy other families will get to enjoy a story told in Makaton.”

Ten In The Bed is about 10 cuddly friends trying to go to bed, and young viewers will enjoy joining in with the bouncy, counting bedtime rhyme.

Delaney is the latest star to read a bedtime story for the BBC, following the likes of Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton.

Delaney’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Children In Need’s telethon day, on November 16.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.





