Tina Turner: My husband saved my life with 'the ultimate gift' of a kidney

The singer said there are times when she 'still can't believe' what Erwin Bach gave her.

Tina Turner has revealed that her husband saved her life by donating one of his kidneys.

The What’s Love Got To Do With It singer, 78, underwent the transplant after suffering kidney disease.

In her autobiography, serialised in the Daily Mail, the star told how her heath deteriorated.

Tina Turner with Erwin Bach (David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

Turner, who wed Erwin Bach, who is 16 years younger, in 2013 after a long-term relationship, said that by December 2016, her kidneys were at “20% and plunging rapidly”.

She wrote: “Erwin shocked me by saying that he wanted to give me one of his kidneys.

“I could hardly believe it then, and there are times when I still can’t believe it. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer.

“When he thought about his future, he thought of me. ‘My future is our future,’ he told me.”

Afterwards, she said she felt “happy, overwhelmed and relieved that we’d come through this alive”.

Turner, who previously had an abusive marriage to Ike Turner, ends her autobiography – Tina Turner: My Love Story – with a plea for people to sign up to donate their own organs.





