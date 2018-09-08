Kim Kardashian West posts cute picture of Chicago and her cousin True

8th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

True is the daughter of Kardashian West's sister, Khloe.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West posted a cute picture of daughter Chicago playing with her cousin True.

The reality TV star shared the image on Instagram of her nine-month-old sat next to her sister Khloe’s daughter, who was born in April.

The image shows Chicago sat next to a smiling True while putting her hand on her cousin’s arm.

 
 
 
I got this True

Kardashian West captioned the picture: “I got this True.”

Less than an hour after being posted, the picture had been liked more than 900,000 times by the makeup entrepreneur’s 117 million followers.

True is 34-year-old Khloe’s first child with her professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Chicago is Kardashian West’s youngest child after being born via a surrogate in January.

Kardashian West, 37, is also mother to North, five, and two-year-old Saint, with her rapper husband Kanye West.



