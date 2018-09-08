Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi dancing in her arms

8th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Stormi was born in February.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala - New York

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi standing up and dancing in her mother’s arms.

Stormi was born in February and was Jenner’s first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Friday, Jenner, 21, gave fans a fresh glimpse of her daughter.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

love you so much it hurts 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In the clip, shared with Jenner’s 114 million Instagram followers, the makeup mogul holds Stormi around the waist while the baby moves her legs in time with the music playing in the background.

She captioned the video: “love you so much it hurts.”

In June, Jenner removed pictures of Stormi from her social media accounts after telling fans she was no longer sharing images of the child.

Jenner, who first found fame starring on her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is now a successful businesswoman with her own makeup range.

She was named as one of America’s richest women by Forbes magazine in July, with an estimated fortune of 900 million US dollars (£680 million).

Jenner began dating Scott, 26, in early 2017.



© Press Association 2018

