Bing Crosby’s family want to get star to number one as new album is released

14th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The singer died in 1977.

Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby’s family are hoping to get his song White Christmas to number one for the first time.

The late star’s family and record label, Decca, are releasing a new album of his music entitled Bing At Christmas.

Bing and Kathryn Crosby
Bing and Kathryn Crosby (Crosby family)

It sees Crosby’s original vocals set to newly-recorded orchestral arrangements, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

This year, the Crosby family wants to get the newly-orchestrated version to the top of the charts in the crooner’s memory.

The singer’s widow Kathryn said of the album: “Hearing Bing’s voice with these completely new, beautifully recorded, orchestral accompaniments makes it seem as though he’s back after all these years.

“It’s magic.”

Crosby family
Crosby family (Crosby family)

Joining Crosby on White Christmas is the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix.

Bing At Christmas also features arrangements of Winter Wonderland, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, The Christmas Song and Little Drummer Boy, on which David Bowie joins in a duet recorded in September 1977, just a month before Crosby died.

Bing At Christmas is being released on November 22.

© Press Association 2019

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County