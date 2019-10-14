Jane Seymour: Producers said I looked too young for screen role

14th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said she feels 20-years-old.

The 91st Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles

Screen star Jane Seymour had to convince producers she can be “old and gnarly” for a role.

The ex-Bond actress, 68, was told she looks “too young” by screen bosses, who had seen her pictures on Instagram.

But Seymour added: “I’ll take all my make-up off and they’ll see I can do ‘old’ quite well!”

She told Hello! magazine: “My intention is to age as gracefully as I can…

Jane Seymour in Hello! magazine
Jane Seymour in Hello! magazine (Trevor Leighton/Hello!)

“Inside, I’m 20 years old. I was way too serious when I was that age. I’ve found my 20-year-old alter ego, it just happens to be in this body. But that’s okay. I’m having fun and I love it.”

Seymour does pilates, walking and light weightlifting to keep fit.

“I try to stay away from sugar and fried food. I very rarely eat meat,” she said.

“I eat what I grow in my garden. Fresh fruits and vegetables are my favourite thing in the world.”

Hello! magazine cover
Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

A “naughty night” entails “a handful of pistachios, two pieces of very dark chocolate and a glass of wine.”

The star, who has been married four times, will not be tying-the-knot with her “wonderful” partner, British film director David Green.

“At the moment I don’t see any reason to get married again. I’ve been there, done that. And I’m very happy,” she told the magazine.

The full interview is in Hello! magazine.

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County