Strictly’s Karen Hauer: Never say never to marrying again

14th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

She and Kevin Clifton confirmed their separation in March 2018 after three years of marriage.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer has not ruled out tying the knot again following the collapse of her marriage to Kevin Clifton.

The dancer, 37, is now in a relationship with opera singer David Webb, 36.

She was married to fellow Strictly dancer Clifton, now in a relationship with Stacey Dooley, for three years.

Hauer said she “was going through a whole explosion of emotions” when she met Webb.

David Webb and Karen Hauer
David Webb and Karen Hauer (Trevor Leighton/Hello!)

“My life was completely changing from one day to another. It did affect me mentally and physically. I wasn’t in a good place”, she told Hello! magazine.

Her boyfriend had no idea who she was when he first met the Strictly pro.

“I don’t watch TV and I didn’t really know the Strictly dancers, so I asked what she did,” Webb admitted.

Hello! magazine cover
Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

Asked whether she would tie the knot again, Hauer replied: “Never say never. It’s really beautiful to be married, regardless of what’s happened in the past.”

She said of Webb: “He’s my rock… Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul.”

Hauer still has a “really lovely” relationship with Clifton.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I know I’ll never lose his friendship. There was always so much love there and admiration and respect,” she said.

“It’s nice to see him calm which I had not seen in years. Maybe it takes that bit of trauma to make you both realise this is what we need to do. And at the same time, we haven’t lost one another.”

Hauer is partnered with comedian Chris Ramsey on Strictly.

The full interview is in Hello! magazine.

