Viewers amused as Stanley Johnson makes blunder on Celebrity Hunted

Johnson is paired with Georgia Toffolo on the show.

Viewers saw the funny side as Stanley Johnson made a gaffe just minutes into Celebrity Hunted.

Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, and his I’m A Celebrity campmate Georgia “Toff” Toffolo are among the celebrities on the new series of the Channel 4 show.

They are trying to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of hunters try to hunt them down.

However, fans thought it was hilarious when, despite talk of spy training, Johnson quickly made a blunder by paying for petrol on a credit card.

“Stanley Johnson trained as a spy, then uses his credit card for fuel, sweet Jesus…,” one person posted on Twitter.

“Watching #CelebrityHunted the 2 chefs have more clue than Stanley Johnson! Using your own credit card at a petrol station with CCTV,” said another.

Another joked: “Stanley Johnson is absolutely hilarious but certainly no spy! Him and Toff will be caught first.”

“Says something for how well we train our spies in Britain, that Stanley Johnson just used his credit card whilst on the run…surrounded by CCTV…with his vehicle and license plate in full view…” tweeted another.

Celebrity Hunted airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

