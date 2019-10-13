Stacey Dooley gives fans a glimpse of Kevin Clifton’s birthday celebration

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have been dating since earlier this year.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton celebrated the dancer’s 37th birthday at a lavish dinner party.

TV star Dooley, who met Clifton when they competed on Strictly together last year, shared snaps from the bash on Instagram.

One showed a string of huge gold balloons spelling out the words “King Kev”, and was captioned with the number 37 and a heart.

View this post on Instagram

37 ❤️

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) on

Another showed the couple together, and was captioned “Happy bday King Kev.”

Stacey Dooley
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Stacey Dooley Instagram)

The dancer and the documentary film-maker have been in a relationship since earlier this year.

