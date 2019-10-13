Dev Griffin sad that ‘incredible’ Strictly ride has ended

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Radio 1 DJ said his professional partner Dianne Buswell was ‘the best’.

Diane Buswell and Dev Griffin

Dev Griffin said he was sad his Strictly ride had to end so soon, after his shock elimination from the competition.

The Radio 1 DJ was cut from the BBC show on Sunday after losing to Viscountess Weymouth in the dance-off.

The decision has shocked fans, who felt Griffin was a strong contestant.

Writing on Instagram after the show the 34-year-old said Strictly had been an “incredible” experience.

“I wish I could have stayed a bit longer but sadly my Strictly ride has come to an end,” he said.

“Thank you to all of the production team, wardrobe, make up, crew, pro dancers and celebs for looking after me and being like family to me these past few weeks.”

Griffin thanked his professional partner Dianne Buswell, saying she was “the best”.

“Thank you for being such an amazing partner and always pushing me to be the best version of myself,” he said.

“I’ve loved every minute of this!”

Wishing the other contestants luck, he said he was “off to put my feet up for a bit”.

Griffin and Buswell had faced a dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec after judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes.

All the judges, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, opted to save the viscountess.

Buswell was in tears after the pair received their marching orders.

“My heart is broken,” she later said on Instagram.

“This guy had so much to give and worked sooooo hard I’m so sorry your journey was cut short you have done me so proud, every week you would say you just didn’t want to let me down!

“Dev you sooo didn’t you were a dream to teach and you were turning into such a great dancer thank you so much for everything.”

Griffin and Buswell performed a Cha Cha Cha at the weekend.

Viscountess Weymouth and Skorjanec performed a jive which, after the dance-off, judges said was “stronger, cleaner and focused”.

Celebrities James Cracknell and Anneka Rice have already exited this year’s series.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two airs on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

© Press Association 2019

