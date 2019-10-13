Stars ‘gobsmacked’ at ‘crazy’ Strictly elimination

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Dev Griffin received his marching orders during Sunday’s results show.

Dev Griffin

Jo Whiley and James Jordan are among the celebrities who have told of their shock after Dev Griffin got the boot from Strictly.

The Radio 1 DJ and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were eliminated from the BBC competition on Sunday after a dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, despite many fans thinking Griffin was one of the stronger competitors.

DJ and presenter Whiley said she was “gobsmacked and gutted” at the decision.

“Sending massive love. You’ve shone through @bbcstrictly & this feels very wrong,” she said.

“Dev was a potential finalist… Why?????” tweeted former Strictly pro Jordan.

“As dancers there’s absolutely no comparison Dev is far far better even though this was his weakest dance so far,” he said.

“Although Emma’s performance was more fun and energetic but the judges should be judging the dancing and public judge their favourite.”

Presenter Gaby Roslin said it was “crazy”.

“What the heck?” she tweeted. “That’s crazy. No way??? #Strictlyresults.”

Griffin’s fellow contestant Saffron Barker said she was stunned that he was out.

“Absolutely gutted and shocked with tonight’s results .. @dbuzz6589 & @dev_101 you were absolutely amazing every week!!” she posted.

Comedian Chris Ramsey, who is also in the running for the Glitterball trophy, said: “Absolutely gutted I won’t be hanging out with my mate @dev_101 every weekend anymore.

“Big love lad, you’re the best genie the dance floor has ever seen!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

WATCH: Crowd sing ?Don?t Look Back in Anger? following minute's silence in Manchester
WATCH: Crowd sing ?Don?t Look Back in Anger? following minute's silence in Manchester

Babyliss Smooth and Wave review: 'I'm hooked on this curl-creating gadget'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day
The Eiffel Tower at 130 – the symbol of France that was initially scorned by high society

The Eiffel Tower at 130 – the symbol of France that was initially scorned by high society
10 things you’ll know if you’re incapable of keeping anything tidy

10 things you’ll know if you’re incapable of keeping anything tidy
David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova
David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion