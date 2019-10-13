Kate Silverton apologises for accidentally confirming Strictly result

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The newsreader said it was ‘entirely unintentional’.

Kate Silverton

Kate Silverton said she was sorry if she ruined the Strictly “magic” for anyone after accidentally confirming that Dev Griffin was eliminated from the BBC competition on Sunday.

The BBC newsreader, who competed on the dance show herself last year, retweeted a message containing a spoiler ahead of the results show.

After realising what she had done, Silverton posted a message on Twitter apologising to fans.

“Oh my goodness – I have spent the day with my family offline & and just catching up with this – as someone who clearly knows all too well the fundamental issue around #strictlyspoilers I hand on heart can say this was an entirely unintentional ‘retweet’,” she said on Twitter.

Silverton added: “I was watching with my mum on catch up – last midnight so with tired eyes…

“I certainly don’t retweet anything like this as my followers will know but for anyone who has had their wonderful @bbcstrictly magic ruined I must apologise & again pls accept as entirely unintentional.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

