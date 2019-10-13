Thousands sign petition to keep Piers Morgan on TV

Almost 9,000 people signed a rival petition called for the controversial presenter to be sacked for ‘dehumanising’ transgender people.

A rival petition to keep Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain has been signed by almost 5,000 people, after thousands backed another calling for the presenter to be sacked.

The outspoken host called on his followers to sign the petition which reads: “Keep Piers Morgan for his common sense approach to life.

“He’s also funny!

“He’s not afraid to speak out and says what a lot of us are thinking. ”

Spread the word, my people… Sign, RT, and save me as your voice against the shriekingly illiberal liberals who want to cancel everyone who dares challenge them… https://t.co/oWxIhaLL7t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2019

In a rival petition Mr Morgan has been criticised for “dehumanising” transgender people, with almost 9,000 people in 10 hours asking ITV bosses to drop him from the morning show.

Last month, Mr Morgan said he identified as a “two-spirit penguin” following the news that a baby penguin at London Aquariam would be raised gender neutral by a lesbian penguin couple.

The aquarium said this was “completely natural”.

Mr Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Spread the word, my people… Sign, RT, and save me as your voice against the shriekingly illiberal liberals who want to cancel everyone who dares challenge them…”

UPDATE: On tomorrow's @GMB, we will be debating whether I should be fired. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2019

He later mimicked Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN and said: “How Dare they?! This is all wrong. They’re trying to steal my dreams and my livelihood! The change is not coming, whether you like it or not!”

He added that Monday’s Good Morning Britain would include a debate about whether he should be fired, with co-host Susanna Reid tweeting: “Am I required to declare an interest?”

