Olivia Colman admits husband stole loo roll from Buckingham Palace

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was at the palace for a charity event.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman has revealed her husband swiped a toilet toll from Buckingham Palace so they would have a royal souvenir.

The Oscar-winning actress – who is playing the Queen in the upcoming third season of Netflix drama The Crown – visited the palace for a charity event.

She told The Sunday Times Culture: “My husband stole some loo roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace.”

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Colman said she has become “completely obsessed with the Queen” since landing her new role, and is now a “leftie monarchist” rather than a republican.

Discussing how the monarch might relax when she is not in the public eye, she said: “We know she loves to escape to the Highlands.

“She probably goes crazy up there — she must release in some way, running around naked, screaming and pulling her hair out.”

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden's Skåne County
Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion
David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

Oman: The Middle East's best-kept winter sun secret

The Eiffel Tower at 130 – the symbol of France that was initially scorned by high society

