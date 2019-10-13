EastEnders star Dean Gaffney axed from Walford

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actor – Robbie Jackson in Albert Square – had only a few weeks left on his contract.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has been axed from the BBC One soap.

Bosses terminated his contract following claims Gaffney, 41, asked a stranger, online, for sexy photographs.

The actor – Robbie Jackson in Albert Square – had only a few weeks left on his contract when he was written out early.

Dean Gaffney played Robbie Jackson in EastEnders
Dean Gaffney played Robbie Jackson in EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Viewers recently saw his character leave to spend time with his screen son in India but did not know that Gaffney had been written out.

A source said: “Bosses have left the door open for his character, so there’s always the chance that one day he might be able to return.”

Gaffney has recently been posting snaps of himself at a holistic retreat in Marbella, Spain.

View this post on Instagram

I have always talked about doing something like this but never actually committed to it, however sitting here on top of a mountain for the first time in my life I feel quite proud of myself. I’m not that guy who goes to the gym all the time so I had to find another way of giving myself a goal and this retreat was what I like to call ‘a step in the right direction’ My health is important I need to always be aware of that, not just physically but mentally. I’m not saying I ran the marathon even though at times it felt that way haha but either way I’ve give myself a pat on the back for stepping outside my comfort zone. Thanks to @roberthisee @theholisticretreat_ for giving me the tools to use my mind to achieve my future goals.

A post shared by Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1) on

A source told the Daily Star Sunday, which first reported the story: “After everything that’s happened Dean realised that he had to completely change his lifestyle.

“He’s had a massive wake-up call and wants to get his life back on track.”

One image from the retreat, posted by Gaffney, shows him sitting on top of a mountain and he wrote: “My health is important I need to always be aware of that, not just physically but mentally.”

On another, he wrote: “Feed the soul not the ego.”

Gaffney previously split from 25-year-old girlfriend Rebekah Rose-Ward.

An EastEnders spokeswoman said: “We never discuss artists’ contracts.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova
David James opens up about chemistry with Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

Oman: The Middle East's best-kept winter sun secret

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion
Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day
10 things you’ll know if you’re incapable of keeping anything tidy

10 things you’ll know if you’re incapable of keeping anything tidy
WATCH: Crowd sing ?Don?t Look Back in Anger? following minute's silence in Manchester

WATCH: Crowd sing ?Don?t Look Back in Anger? following minute's silence in Manchester
WATCH: Crowd sing ?Don?t Look Back in Anger? following minute's silence in Manchester

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County