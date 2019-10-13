Kylie Minogue pays tribute following death of Neighbours creator

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Reg Watson died aged 93, the long-running soap announced after it aired in Australia on Saturday.

Reg Watson

Performer Kylie Minogue has paid tribute to the creator of Neighbours after his death.

Minogue responded by noting Watson’s legacy to millions of viewers.

Kylie Mingoue
Kylie Minogue has praised the contributions of television producer Reg Watson (Ian West/PA)

“What a legacy Reg Watson leaves,” the actress and singer tweeted.

“For me, and millions of others, Neighbours impacted our lives. My thoughts and best wishes to his family and friends.”

The program, where Minogue got her start, is Australia’s longest-running drama and is due to celebrate its 35th year in 2020.

Watson grew up in Queensland, working as a radio actor and later an announcer.

In 1955 he moved to Britain and became head of light entertainment at ATV.

The network called him a “television pioneer” and noted his work creating Midlands soap Crossroads and Prisoner.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison also described Watson as a pioneer and said all at the show were saddened by his passing.

Herbison said: “He was a pioneer of drama, prolific in his output and by all accounts a lovely person to work with.

“His legacy lives on in Ramsay Street to this day.”

© Press Association 2019

