Coronation Street to air prison riot storyline

13th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

David Platt, serving time for money laundering, is horrified to discover the man who raped him is also behind bars.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) tells Abe that he wants to deal with Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) alone

Prison riot scenes will air in Coronation Street as part of a David Platt storyline.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), who is serving time for money laundering,  is horrified to discover the man who raped him is also behind bars.

Josh Tucker, played by Ryan Clayton,  is awaiting trial for another male rape, in the same facility.

Jack P Shepherd
Jack P Shepherd (Matt Crossick/PA)

When David reveals what Josh did to him, the other prisoners plan a riot, saying that will be his chance to get his revenge.

Actor Shepherd reveals: “They say Josh needs teaching a lesson and in a riot you can get away with anything, there’ll be no witnesses and they’ll bring Josh to him.”

Clayton says: “Josh’s safety is at risk and he can’t play the cards he used to play any more.

“But he knows he still can use control over David and he does. He is full of bravado but the second he is alone with David you really see how scared and panicked he is.”

The prison riot will air on Monday October 21.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

12 things you only know if you feel cold all the time

Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day
Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make John Whaite’s toffee apple and salted pretzel rocky road

How to make John Whaite’s toffee apple and salted pretzel rocky road
Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival
Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78

Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78
The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence

The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence
The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence

12 things you only know if you feel cold all the time