Coronation Street to air prison riot storyline

Prison riot scenes will air in Coronation Street as part of a David Platt storyline.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), who is serving time for money laundering, is horrified to discover the man who raped him is also behind bars.

Josh Tucker, played by Ryan Clayton, is awaiting trial for another male rape, in the same facility.

When David reveals what Josh did to him, the other prisoners plan a riot, saying that will be his chance to get his revenge.

Actor Shepherd reveals: “They say Josh needs teaching a lesson and in a riot you can get away with anything, there’ll be no witnesses and they’ll bring Josh to him.”

Clayton says: “Josh’s safety is at risk and he can’t play the cards he used to play any more.

“But he knows he still can use control over David and he does. He is full of bravado but the second he is alone with David you really see how scared and panicked he is.”

The prison riot will air on Monday October 21.

