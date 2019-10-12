The X Factor: Celebrity: What did the viewers think?

12th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Journalist Martin Bashir was among those taking part.

X Factor 2019

Simon Cowell’s new X Factor spin-off sparked a mixed response from viewers.

The X Factor: Celebrity made its debut on Saturday night, with Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger as judges.

Journalist Martin Bashir, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and rugby player Ben Foden were among those taking part in the ITV show.

@Scotthopper1 wrote: “It’s so bad I just can’t stop watching it.”

But @mariakbyrne wrote: “My new favourite show”.

@Sammy_J_88 wrote: “This was the most random bunch of ‘celebrities’ I have ever seen. How on earth did they come up with this line up?!”

Talk show host Ricki Lake, Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, soap star Jonny Labey, actress Olivia Olson and former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna are also taking part in the series.

Dermot O’Leary hosts the programme.

