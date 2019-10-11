Drag Race’s Scaredy Kat shocked it was ‘a massive thing’ he is not gay

The art student, from Wiltshire, prefers not to define his sexuality as either gay, straight or bisexual.

The latest queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has said he did not expect it to be “a massive thing” that he is not gay.

Scaredy Kat, the drag name of 20-year-old Sandy, became the second contestant eliminated from the BBC Three show, which mainly features gay male contestants.

He failed to impress during a Downton Abbey-themed episode, titled Downton Draggy.

Scaredy Kat elicited shock from his fellow contestants by revealing he has a girlfriend, who performs female drag under the name Pussy Kat, during the first episode.

He told the PA news agency: “There have been bisexual people on the show before. There have been younger contestants on the Thailand version before. It’s nothing new.

“But talking about it and going out with a girl. That’s some new. I didn’t ever think that it was going to be so bloody interesting to be honest.

“I thought about it before I signed up. I never included it in my audition tape or anything. I didn’t really think about it as being a massive thing.

“I thought, if anything, I would go in there and the queens would be like, ‘Oh f*** that, what’s this little twat doing here, he’s not gay, what a dick’.

“But apart from that it was okay. I was just being me.

“They were all happy with it, which I was surprised at. They were fine. They were all living for it.”

The art student, from Wiltshire, prefers not to define his sexuality as either gay, straight or bisexual.

Gothy Kendoll and Scaredy Kat (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I will just happily love anyone if I fancy anyone – for who they are, not what they are.

“Call it whatever, I don’t care. I will go out with anyone, basically.”

And while he has received messages from fans who say his turn on Drag Race helped them feel more comfortable about their sexuality, he has also been the target of trolls.

He said: “Obviously, there is controversial stuff, which makes an entertaining evening spent looking at. But you can’t have love without the hate.

“They are going to want to knock you down. That’s the best bit. That’s the fun.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues on BBC Three.

