The ex-partner of Kanye West welcomed her first child with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Model Amber Rose has welcomed her second child into the world, and his name is Slash Electric.

The American star, who previously dated Kanye West and who has six-year-old son Sebasian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, gave birth to her son on Thursday.

It is her first child with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Edwards, who has been in a relationship with Rose since last September, posted a picture of himself on Instagram kissing the newborn.

The green-haired new father wrote: “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now (heart) thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world.

“I could never be as strong as u.”

Perhaps referring to Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash, he added: “Slash a rockstar.”

Throughout her labour, Rose, 35, shared pictures on her Instagram story, including one of Edwards in medical gear along with the caption: “It’s time.”

Rose, who holds annual SlutWalk events in Los Angeles – which she says challenges rape culture and empowers women – was forced to cancel this year’s march in August because she had to “protect my energy and peace” while expecting her child.

© Press Association 2019