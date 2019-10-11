Walliams to read bedtime story for charity sleep-out

The author and comedian will record a special story for youngsters sleeping out to help end homelessness.

David Walliams will record a special bedtime story for youngsters taking part in a mass sleep-out to help end homelessness.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and best-selling children’s author has yet to reveal which tale he will perform for the Wee Sleep Out which takes place across Scotland on December 6 and 7.

Walliams is making the recording to support organisers Social Bite, the social enterprise behind the World’s Big Sleep Out which will see 50 similar events across the globe.

50,000 people will sleep outside in 50 cities on Dec 7 to call for an end to global #homelessness. Make #worldhomelessday the day you sign up & help raise $50 million to help #homeless people. Register at https://t.co/Uanv3tdD6J #BigSleepOut Thanks to @davidshrigley for the ✏️ pic.twitter.com/ZEKbVfkBxA — Social Bite (@SocialBite_) October 10, 2019

Dame Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story in London, while Hollywood star Will Smith will perform for fundraisers in Times Square, New York.

Around 10,000 under-18s are expected to take part in the Wee Sleep Out in whatever venue they choose – from back gardens to school grounds – and will have the exclusive video by Walliams sent to them.

The author of Mr Stink and Gangsta Granny said: “I’m delighted to support the Wee Sleep Out.

“The compassion and grit of today’s young people is an inspiration to us all, and these sleep-outs are yet another opportunity for them to show up all of us adults.”

Walliams has written more than a dozen books for young readers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Social Bite co-founder Dr Alice Thompson said: “I can’t think of anyone better suited than David Walliams to fill this role for Wee Sleep Out, especially for our young audiences.

“We’ll also have an exciting bedtime story read by Will Smith for our slightly older groups of young people, which is shared with The World’s Big Sleep Out.

“This sort of support from known figures is a great encouragement and resource for the thousands of young people all over Scotland and the rest of the UK dedicating their time and energy towards helping end homelessness.”

