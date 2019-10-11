Pregnant Anne Hathaway and ‘hot priest’ Andrew Scott among stars at NY event

The pair were joined by Emmy Rossum at the red carpet premiere of Modern Love.

Pregnant Anne Hathaway joined stars including Fleabag’s Andrew Scott on the red carpet to promote her latest series.

Anne Hathaway attends the premiere party for Modern Love (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 36-year-old actress stars alongside Irish actor Scott, now dubbed the “Hot Priest” following his turn in Fleabag, and other names including Tina Fey, Julia Garner and Andy Garcia in Amazon Prime video’s Modern Love.

Actor Andrew Scott stars in Modern Love (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The series is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and each standalone episode explores “love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms”, Amazon says.

Anne Hathaway admires a baby on the red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hathaway announced in July that she was expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman.

From left, Andrew Scott, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti, Emmy Rossum and Gary Carr (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In an Instagram post she wrote that for “everyone going through infertility and conception hell” that it had not “been a straight line” to either of her pregnancies.

Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan has directed and written for the series. She is behind the camera for an episode featuring Fey and Mad Men’s John Slattery.

Modern Love launches on Amazon Prime Video on October 18 in more than 200 countries and territories.

© Press Association 2019