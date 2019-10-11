Wet and shirtless Harry Styles returns with steamy new single and video

Lights Up will feature on the former One Direction’s star’s next album.

Harry Styles glistens in his steamy new music video as he spends the majority of his time on screen wet and shirtless.

The former One Direction star has released Lights Up, his first new release of music in two years and which is believed to be the first single from a second solo album.

Styles previously said the record is “all about having sex and feeling sad”.

The hedonistic yet moody music video for Lights Up sees a topless Styles grinding and dancing with other shirtless men and women throughout.

At one point, he is seen on the back of a motorcycle and during others he is seen floating face-down in a pool of water.

Within minutes of being tweeted, the song was trending worldwide with fans going wild for the catchy new song and its impressive video.

Styles, 25, recorded his new album, his second solo record following on from 2017’s self-titled effort, at Shangri-La, the famed Malibu studio of revered music producer Rick Rubin.

He has joked about calling the album Mushrooms And Blood after biting off a part of his tongue while high on hallucinogenic drugs.

Discussing the recording process, he told the Rolling Stone magazine: “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.

“We were here for six weeks in Malibu, without going into the city. People would bring their dogs and kids. We’d take a break to play cornhole tournaments. Family values!”

