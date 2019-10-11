Kim Kardashian West shares pictures from her baptism in Armenia

11th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

She travelled to the country with her four children.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kim Kardashian West has shared pictures from her baptism in Armenia.

The reality TV star, who has Armenian heritage, travelled to the country with her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian-West, 38, said she was baptised at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in the city of  Vagharshapat and posted pictures from the ceremony to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼 🕯

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She wore a long-sleeved dress for the occasion and a headscarf draped over her hair.

North, six, wore an off-white outfit, also with a headscarf. Kardashian West captioned the pictures: “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptised along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

Kardashian-West, who is married to the rapper Kanye West, added: “This church was built in 303 AD.”

West did not appear to be at the ceremony.

While Kardashian-West said her children were also baptised, it is unclear whether North was involved in the ceremony having previously been baptised in Jerusalem.

Her sister, Kourtney, also made the trip with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

They both had dinner with the Armenian president during their stay in the country. Their late father, the lawyer Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence
The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence

Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour
Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour

12 things you only know if you feel cold all the time

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help
Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair
Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78

Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78
Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival
Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day