Cheryl wears plunging gold dress at awards bash

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The singer enjoyed a night off from mummy duties.

Cheryl

Cheryl brought the glitz and the glamour to the 2019 Attitude Awards where she turned heads in a racy gold dress.

The singer, 36, was one of the presenters at the ceremony, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Cheryl
Cheryl (Matt Alexander/PA)

Cheryl – mum to two-year-old son Bear – dazzled in the sequin-covered gold dress, which had long sleeves and a deep plunge and a black velvet buckle at the neck.

The star paired the eye-popping dress with thigh high boots.

Other celebrities at the event included Katherine Jenkins, who gave Cheryl some competition in the style stakes in a frothy green concoction, and Scarlett Moffatt, who teamed a stylish black dress with quirky black and white shoes.

Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins (Matt Alexander/PA)
Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt (Matt Alexander/PA)

Dame Joan Collins looked years younger than 86 in a glam black jacket with sequin-covered lapels and a chunky statement necklace.

Dame Joan Collins
Dame Joan Collins (Matt Alexander/PA)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor brightened up the carpet in a flattering shade of blue, and Alice Chater made a splash in a short red number.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Matt Alexander/PA)
Alice Chater
Alice Chater (Matt Alexander/PA)

The Attitude Awards were held at the Roundhouse in London.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: How to make an easy chicken masala for National Curry Week

These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world
These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere
Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’

Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’
Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Video: How to make an easy chicken masala for National Curry Week