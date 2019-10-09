Pixie Lott dazzles as she walks red carpet at Greed premiere

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The singer wore gold to the screening.

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott stole the show as she arrived at the premiere of new film Greed in a metallic mini-dress.

The singer, who appears in the satirical film, looked every inch the star as she walked the red carpet in London in the short gold dress and a matching jacket with black lapels.

Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott (PA)

She wore her blonde hair pulled back with tendrils hanging around her face, and towering black heels completed the fun look.

Greed – which stars Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson and Asa Butterfield – was screened as part of the London Film Festival.

It is due to be released in the UK in November.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life
Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life

Video: How to make an easy chicken masala for National Curry Week
Video: How to make an easy chicken masala for National Curry Week

These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’

Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’
Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere