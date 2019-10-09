Pixie Lott dazzles as she walks red carpet at Greed premiere

Pixie Lott dazzles as she walks red carpet at Greed premiere9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News
The singer wore gold to the screening.
Pixie Lott stole the show as she arrived at the premiere of new film Greed in a metallic mini-dress.
The singer, who appears in the satirical film, looked every inch the star as she walked the red carpet in London in the short gold dress and a matching jacket with black lapels.
She wore her blonde hair pulled back with tendrils hanging around her face, and towering black heels completed the fun look.
Greed – which stars Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson and Asa Butterfield – was screened as part of the London Film Festival.
It is due to be released in the UK in November.
© Press Association 2019