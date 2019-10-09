Natalie Portman suggests ‘sharing salary details’ among actresses

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The star said it’s important for people to talk to each other.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has said she is talking with fellow actresses about “sharing salary details” to help each other negotiate over pay.

The Oscar-winner, 38, said being open about pay packets is currently “taboo”.

She told Elle magazine: “If we don’t talk to each other, we can’t share, we can’t get information, we can’t get angry and organise together.

“It’s actually really important to talk.

“Something we’ve been talking about is sharing salary details with each other, because right now it’s such a taboo.

“It’s actually a real way that we can help each other, to be like, ‘Hey, this is what I get paid. This is how I negotiated this’.”

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman (Ian West/PA)

The actress’s latest role is as an astronaut in Lucy In The Sky, which was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Discussing how she picks roles now, she said: “I’m into women who are interesting to watch because they’re as confusing, and confused, as we are.

“That’s my favourite character to play: the one who messes up, but you understand what’s going on to make her do that.”

