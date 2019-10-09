Angelina Jolie: How my daughters inspired screen relationship with Elle Fanning

The A-lister spoke at the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London.

Angelina Jolie has said that her “willingness to fight” to protect her three daughters inspired her on-screen maternal relationship with co-star Elle Fanning in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

The Hollywood actress, 44, plays the fearsome fairy queen Maleficent in the forthcoming sequel, which sees her competing for the love of 21-year-old Princess Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty (Fanning).

Speaking at the film’s star-studded European premiere in London, Jolie said she had looked to her real-life role as a mother for inspiration for the part.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at the European premiere (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It’s always that just being a mother you want your child to be safe and so protection is probably where I am the most.

“Elle, or Aurora, is a very different girl from any of my girls. But my willingness to fight for whatever they need to feel protected. That, for me, as a mum.”

Jolie made an entrance in a silver and gold structured floor-length gown, which featured a glittering train that followed her along the carpet.

She has been joined by her children on the press tour in support of Mistress of Evil, which earlier this week took the star-studded cast to Rome.

Angelina Jolie poses between Maleficent’s horns (Ian West/PA)

And on Wednesday night Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne accompanied her down the carpet.

Jolie also revealed that she took Fanning, 21, and other members of the cast paintballing with her children during filming.

“We didn’t tell production…. they get mad at me,” she said.

Asked whether she always made time for similar bonding exercises, she replied: “It depends but yeah, I like to when I can. It depends on the co-star.

Elle Fanning attending the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere (Ian West/PA)

“I can’t remember if I shot her. I probably did. I wouldn’t have stopped if she was in my sights.”

The star, who split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016, is mother to six children in total, three of whom were adopted internationally, including three daughters.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil opens in UK cinemas on October 18.

© Press Association 2019