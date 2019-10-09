How to #WagathaChristie your Instagram stories

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Coleen Rooney linked the account of Rebekah Vardy to a leak, after she successfully blocked all accounts, except one, from seeing her stories.

Coleen Rooney has been hailed a super sleuth, as she used her skills to figure out who was leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.

She linked the account of fellow Wag Rebekah Vardy to the leak, after she successfully blocked all accounts, except one, from viewing her stories.

She wrote on Twitter: “Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had any stories on there for a while.”

To successfully #WagathaChristie your Instagram, you can block certain people from seeing your stories in the settings.

By clicking the cog in the top left corner when you swipe left to add to your story, there is an option to “hide story from”. These people are then blocked from seeing any future stories you post.

Under Instagram settings, you can block certain people from seeing your stories
The footballer’s wife said she had spent months trying to work out who was sharing information she had posted to her personal social media page.

She said: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories, which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life

Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

‘My heart is bursting’ – Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child

