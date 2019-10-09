Angelina Jolie sparkles in silver at Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil premiere

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was joined by her co-star Elle Fanning.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie sparkled in silver and gold as she hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of the Maleficent sequel.

All eyes were on the Hollywood A-lister as she arrived at the Imax Waterloo in the structured floor-length gown.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

The dress had long sleeves and was embellished with a silver pattern and gold detailing, and had a twinkling train that slithered along the carpet behind the star.

The train left part of Jolie’s back bare, revealing some of her tattoos.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

Jolie wore her long hair off her face and completed her look with delicate earrings and her trademark red lipstick.

The actress was joined at the screening by Elle Fanning, her co-star in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Fanning wore a pale green dress with an elegant pearl overlay and eye-catching ruffled sleeves.

Elle Fanning (left) and Angelina Jolie
Elle Fanning (left) and Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in UK cinemas on October 18.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’
Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating me’

David James reveals emotional reason behind Strictly song choice

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘My heart is bursting’ – Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child

‘My heart is bursting’ – Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
How do I know if my child is addicted to gaming?

How do I know if my child is addicted to gaming?
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life