WagathaChristie: The best reactions to Coleen Rooney’s super sleuthing

#WagathaChristie: The best reactions to Coleen Rooney’s super sleuthing9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News
Her detective skills were the talk of Twitter as she linked Rebekah Vardy to the leaking of stories about her personal life on her private Instagram.
Coleen Rooney has been called the next queen of crime, as Twitter users praised her super sleuthing skills and set “Wagatha Christie” trending.
Her detective skills were the talk of Twitter as she linked Rebekah Vardy to the leaking of stories about her personal life on her private Instagram account.
The footballer’s wife said she had spent months trying to work out who was sharing information she had posted to her personal social media page.
Coleen Rooney claimed that, following a process of elimination, she discovered it was Rebekah Vardy’s account.
Quickly #WagathaChristie began trending.
The official Agatha Christie twitter account wrote: “Welcoming in a fellow queen of crime #WagathaChristie”.
Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: “Can we get Coleen Rooney to find the “source” in No 10?”
TV presenter Richard Osman said: “I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly.”
Actor and comedian James Corden wrote: “Reading the Rooney/Vardy story. I genuinely went full ‘Pam’ I put my hands on my face and said, ‘Oh my Christ!’.” His tweeted included a GIF from his hit television show, Gavin and Stacey.
Breakfast presenter Dan Walker wrote: “I don’t know who came up with it originally but summarising the Coleen Rooney / Rebekah Vardy saga with the hashtag #WAGathaChristie is a stroke of genius worthy of a knighthood.”
NHS doctor and Strictly contestant Ranj Singh wrote: “OMG the tea has been well and truly SPILLED!”
He later added: “BRB, my basement just flooded.”
Brands were quick to get in on the action, with Netflix tweeting: “We’re going to have to make a documentary about this, aren’t we?”
Burger King tweeted a photo of one of their burgers and said: “The only thing with more beef than Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.”
