Simon Cowell to be honoured with philanthropy award

The TV star is being recognised for supporting many charities throughout his career.

Simon Cowell is to be honoured for his charity work at a ceremony hosted by his Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams.

The TV star will be given the Philanthropist award at the Global Gift Gala in London later this month.

Cowell, 60, is being recognised for the support he has offered to many charities throughout his music and television career.

Simon Cowell and David Walliams (Joe Giddens/PA)

The ceremony will be hosted by Walliams, while Maria Bravo is chair and Eva Longoria Baston and Melanie Griffith are honorary chairs. Paloma Faith will treat the audience to a live performance.

Amanda Holden, another of Cowell’s BGT colleagues, is expected to attend, along with Katie Piper, Shirley Ballas, Julien MacDonald, Melissa Odabash, Denise Van Outen, Oliver Cheshire, Pixie Lott, Jack Guinness and others.

The Global Gift Gala will this year be held in partnership with the Global Gift Foundation, Eva Longoria Foundation and Variety, the children’s charity which is currently celebrating 70 years of helping disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK.

Global Gift Foundation founder Bravo said: “Acknowledging Simon Cowell for his philanthropic work seemed only right given the nature of these three charities involved in this fundraising gala, Simon has offered extensive support to numerous charities for many years, particularly those that support children.

“We’re so pleased to be able to recognise his hard work.”

Former Desperate Housewives star Longoria Baston said: “It is a pleasure to be partnering with the Global Gift Foundation and Variety the children’s charity for this year’s Global Gift Gala, it’s always a special evening but this year we will be awarding some incredibly deserving philanthropists.

Eva Longoria Baston (David Parry/PA)

“Congratulations to Simon and all of those receiving awards for their invaluable charitable work.”

Harold Tillman CBE, chief barker and chair of the board of Variety, said Cowell was “a magnificent supporter of Variety”.

“I would also like to add my thanks to David Walliams for hosting the gala and for being Variety’s 70th birthday ambassador, we are extremely grateful to him for his generous commitment,” he added.

The gala will be held at the Kimpton Fitzroy London, on October 17.

© Press Association 2019